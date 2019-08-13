News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Vaccine against chlamydia moves a step closer after successful clinical trial

Vaccine against chlamydia moves a step closer after successful clinical trial
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 07:28 AM

A vaccine to protect against the common sexually transmitted infection (STI) chlamydia is safe and has shown promising signs of being effective, a clinical trial has found.

Researchers found the vaccine provoked an immune response during preliminary tests on 35 healthy women.

Further trials will now be carried out to determine whether it can fully protect against the infection, but experts say it is an “important first step” in tackling the condition.

“The findings are encouraging as they show the vaccine is safe and produces the type of immune response that could potentially protect against chlamydia,” said Professor Robin Shattock, from Imperial College London.

“The next step is to take the vaccine forward to further trials, but until that’s done, we won’t know whether it is truly protective or not.”

Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted infection (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)
Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted infection (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)

Chlamydia is the most common bacterial STI in the world and accounts for almost half of all STIs diagnosed in England, with young adults the most affected.

It can lead to infertility, as well as complications such as ectopic pregnancy, arthritis and increased susceptibility to other STIs such as HIV.

The infection is currently treated with antibiotics, but people can still catch it again. As many as three out of four cases show no symptoms.

“The major issue with chlamydia is the long-term consequences,” said Professor Shattock.

“It is very treatable if identified, but as many people don’t have symptoms it can be missed, and the biggest problem is that it can go on to cause infertility in women.

“One of the problems we see with current efforts to treat chlamydia is that despite a very big screening, test and treat programme, people get repeatedly re-infected. If you could introduce a protective vaccine, you could break that cycle.”

The findings are encouraging as they show the vaccine is safe and produces the type of immune response that could potentially protect against chlamydia

The study, led by Imperial College London and the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, tested two different formulations of the vaccine to examine which would perform better.

Both formulations provoked an immune response in 100% of participants – compared to no immune response in those given a placebo – but one was found to perform better and produce more antibodies.

The experts hope this formulation will undergo further clinical development.

The research, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, found the vaccines produced no serious adverse reactions.

- Press Association

More on this topic

High-fat diet ‘stops brain from signalling when you are full’High-fat diet ‘stops brain from signalling when you are full’

Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugarQuick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

State-of-the-art cancer care centre begins treating first patients in CorkState-of-the-art cancer care centre begins treating first patients in Cork

Test to better predict whether women with HPV are at risk of cervical cancerTest to better predict whether women with HPV are at risk of cervical cancer

chlamydiahealthImperial College LondonSTIThe Lancet Infectious DiseasesVaccineTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Opera star Placido Domingo denies sexually harassing colleaguesOpera star Placido Domingo denies sexually harassing colleagues

Woman in hospital after man ‘tries to stab several people’ in SydneyWoman in hospital after man ‘tries to stab several people’ in Sydney

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s guards on night of death was a ‘fill-in’, reports claimOne of Jeffrey Epstein’s guards on night of death was a ‘fill-in’, reports claim

Trump adviser: UK first in line for trade deal with USTrump adviser: UK first in line for trade deal with US


Lifestyle

Avoid snacks high in fat, sugar and salt, says Helen O’Callaghan.Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

Making the right choice that will have lasting value when investing in a new set of dining chairs takes planning and consideration of both practical and aesthetic needs, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Let's be seated: Your guide to investing in a new set of dining chairs

Tara Stewart in conversation with Hilary Fennell.This much I know: Tara Stewart

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »