News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner condemned by Labour mayor

‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner condemned by Labour mayor
By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 02:16 PM

The mayor of Greater Manchester has condemned an “unacceptable” banner which threatened Tories as they arrived in the city for their party conference.

The banner said “130,000 killed under Tory rule, time to level the playing field”.

Andy Burnham, a former Labour cabinet minister and now mayor of Greater Manchester, said the sign was “completely unacceptable” and was being removed.

Tory councillor Kerry Boyd spotted the offensive sign in Manchester as she went for a pre-conference run.

She said on Twitter: “Does this classify as death/terrorist threat? Utterly vile.”

Ms Boyd is a councillor on Thanet District Council in Kent.

- Press Association

READ MORE

David Gauke dismisses claims Brexit rebels received foreign help

More on this topic

Man charged over hit-and-run which left UK policeman critically injuredMan charged over hit-and-run which left UK policeman critically injured

Jeremy Corbyn says he would scrap ‘unmitigated disaster’ of Universal Credit in UKJeremy Corbyn says he would scrap ‘unmitigated disaster’ of Universal Credit in UK

Mother-of-three killed by pet dogs at home in the UK namedMother-of-three killed by pet dogs at home in the UK named

Elderly British couple convicted after cocaine found in suitcases on cruise shipElderly British couple convicted after cocaine found in suitcases on cruise ship

ManchesterpoliticsToriesTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Watch: Armed police arrest four teenagers after 10-mile high-speed car chase in LondonWatch: Armed police arrest four teenagers after 10-mile high-speed car chase in London

Boris Johnson arrives at Tory party conference facing a series of challengesBoris Johnson arrives at Tory party conference facing a series of challenges

Hong Kong rally ends early as violence flaresHong Kong rally ends early as violence flares

Details of Donald Trump’s calls with foreign leaders ‘often concealed’Details of Donald Trump’s calls with foreign leaders ‘often concealed’


Lifestyle

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »