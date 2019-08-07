News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
USA Today HQ evacuation a 'non-event' after reports of man with weapon

File photo.
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 09:28 PM

The Virginia office building that houses USA Today was evacuated for several hours for what police said was an unsubstantiated report of an armed man.

Fairfax County Police chief Edwin Roessler said Swat teams had searched “every inch” of the building after receiving a 911 call around noon reporting that someone who previously worked there had been seen with a gun.

The person referenced in the 911 call was located elsewhere, Mr Roessler said.

No one in the building was hurt and there was no indication that anyone had committed a crime, he said.

“I’m very grateful to report that this was a non-event,” Mr Roessler said at a press conference.

USA Today reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene in McLean as employees waited outside.

Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armour patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

USA Today

