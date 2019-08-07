News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 06:17 PM

The headquarters of the USA Today newspaper has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside.

Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armour patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.

The department said shortly after 1pm local time that officers had not found “evidence of any acts of violence or injuries”.

- Press Association

READ MORE

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…

More on this topic

Backfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times SquareBackfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times Square

Woman released from prison after case championed by celebritiesWoman released from prison after case championed by celebrities

El Paso opens grief centre ahead of Trump visitEl Paso opens grief centre ahead of Trump visit

20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats

USA TodayTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Body of missing British scientist found on Greek islandBody of missing British scientist found on Greek island

Israeli library displays last batch of obtained Kafka worksIsraeli library displays last batch of obtained Kafka works

Trump faces protests on visit to cities hit by mass shootingsTrump faces protests on visit to cities hit by mass shootings

Backfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times SquareBackfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times Square


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »