USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

The headquarters of the USA Today newspaper has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

#BREAKING : USA Today headquarters in McLean, Virginia evacuated after reports of a man with weapon in the building. Not an active shooter situation. #Tysons Video : Shauna McNallypic.twitter.com/nS9rQ2WGq6 — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) August 7, 2019

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside.

Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armour patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN August 7, 2019

Fairfax County police urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.

The department said shortly after 1pm local time that officers had not found “evidence of any acts of violence or injuries”.

- Press Association