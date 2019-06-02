NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US would talk to Iran with no preconditions, Pompeo says

Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 12:53 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration is willing to talk to Iran “with no preconditions”.

But he added that the United States will continue its campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.

Tensions have risen between the two countries, and that has led to fears of open conflict.

Mr Pompeo is in Switzerland for talks with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Switzerland represents US interests in Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (Samuel Golay/Keystone/AP)

America’s top diplomat says the US is “prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We’re ready to sit down” with Iran’s leaders.

But Mr Pompeo also made clear that “the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue”.

President Donald Trump has signalled willingness to talk with Iran’s leadership.

Iranian officials have hinted at the possibility but have also insisted they will not be bulled.

- Press Association

