US warship destroyed Iranian drone, says Trump

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 08:44 PM

President Donald Trump has said a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Mr Trump said it was the latest “hostile” action by Iran.

He called on other countries to condemn what he says are Iran’s attempts to disrupt the freedom of navigation and global commerce in the strategic waterway in the Persian Gulf.

Donald Trump urged other countries to condemn Iran’s actions (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Mr Trump said the USS Boxer took defensive action after the drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The president said the drone threatened the safety of the American ship and its crew.

Iran recently shot down a US drone that it said was flying over Iran. Mr Trump called off a planned retaliatory air strike at the last minute.

