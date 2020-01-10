News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US warship ‘aggressively approached’ by Russian ship

Friday, January 10, 2020 - 05:50 PM

An American warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the US navy has said.

Navy Cmdr Josh Frey, spokesman for the US 5th Fleet, said the USS Farragut was conducting routine operations on Thursday and sounded five short blasts to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision.

He said the USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away.

Even though the Russian ship moved away, Cmdr Frey said the delay in shifting course “increased the risk of collision”.

