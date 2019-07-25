News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US to resume federal executions for first time since 2003

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 04:00 PM

The US Justice Department has said it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

The department says five inmates will be executed, starting in December.

In 2014, then-president Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs.

That review resulted in what effectively was a freeze on executions.

The department said the Bureau of Prisons has completed the review and the executions can continue.

- Press Association

