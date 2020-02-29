News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal

US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
By Press Association
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 01:28 PM

The US has signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing troops to return home from America’s longest war.

Under the agreement, Washington would draw its forces down to 8,600 from 13,000 in the next three to four months, with the remainder withdrawing in 14 months.

The complete pullout would depend on the Taliban meeting commitments to prevent terrorism.

President George W Bush ordered the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in response to the September 11 attacks in 2001. Some US troops currently serving there had not been born when the World Trade Centre was attacked.

George W Bush (Niall Carson/PA)
George W Bush (Niall Carson/PA)

It only took a few months to topple the Taliban and send Osama bin Laden and top al Qaida militants scrambling across the border into Pakistan, but the war dragged on for years as the US tried to establish a stable, functioning state in one of the least developed countries in the world.

The Taliban regrouped and currently hold sway over half the country.

The US spent more than 750 billion dollars, and on all sides the war cost tens of thousands of lives.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo attended the ceremony in Qatar, where the Taliban have a political office, but did not sign the agreement. It was signed by US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban harboured bin Laden and his al Qaida network as they plotted, and then celebrated, the hijackings of four airliners that were crashed into lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania, killing almost 3,000 people.

Mr Pompeo had privately told a conference of US ambassadors at the State Department this week that he was going only because President Donald Trump had insisted on his participation, according to two people present.

Mike Pompeo (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Mike Pompeo (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Dozens of Taliban members had earlier held a small victory march in Qatar in which they waved the militant group’s white flags, according to a video shared on Taliban websites.

“Today is the day of victory, which has come with the help of Allah,” said Abbas Stanikzai, one of the Taliban’s lead negotiators, who joined the march.

Mr Trump has repeatedly promised to get the US out of its “endless wars” in the Middle East, and the withdrawal of troops could provide a boost as he seeks re-election in a nation weary of involvement in distant conflicts.

Under the agreement, the Taliban promise not to let extremists use the country as a staging ground for attacking the US or its allies, but officials is Washington are reluctant to trust the Taliban to fulfil their obligations.

The prospects for Afghanistan’s future are uncertain. The agreement sets the stage for peace talks involving Afghan factions, which are likely to be complicated.

Under the agreement, 5,000 Taliban are to be released from Afghan-run jails, but it is not known if the Afghan government will do that.

There are also questions about whether Taliban fighters loyal to various warlords will be willing to disarm.

It is also not clear what will become of gains made in women’s rights since the toppling of the Taliban, which had repressed women and girls under a strict brand of Sharia law.

Women’s rights in Afghanistan had been a top concern of both the Bush and Obama administrations, but it remains a deeply conservative country, with women still struggling for basic rights.

READ MORE

Iran preparing to test tens of thousands for coronavirus

More on this topic

Trump signs military deal in India after visiting Gandhi memorialTrump signs military deal in India after visiting Gandhi memorial

Trump mispronounces cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s name at rally in IndiaTrump mispronounces cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s name at rally in India

Donald Trump mocks Parasite’s best picture winDonald Trump mocks Parasite’s best picture win

Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prisonTrump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

TalibanUSTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Outbreak starts to look more like worldwide economic crisisCoronavirus: Outbreak starts to look more like worldwide economic crisis

Passengers evacuated as smoke billows over major railway station in ParisPassengers evacuated as smoke billows over major railway station in Paris

Coronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed thereCoronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed there

Covid-19 ‘drive-through’ testing centre launched in ScotlandCovid-19 ‘drive-through’ testing centre launched in Scotland


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »