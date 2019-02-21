NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US teenager to sue over coverage of encounter with Native American

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 09:20 PM

The Kentucky teenager at the heart of an encounter last month with a Native American activist is suing The Washington Post for $250 million (€220 million).

He is also threatening legal action against The Associated Press and other news organisations.

In papers filed on Tuesday in federal court in Kentucky, Nicholas Sandmann and his parents alleged that the Post had engaged in “targeting and bullying” and modern “McCarthyism”.

President Donald Trump cheered the lawsuit, tweeting that “Covington student suing WAPO. Go get them Nick. Fake News!”

The actions of Mr Sandmann and his Covington Catholic High School classmates have been intensely debated since video and photographs emerged of them wearing Make America Great Again hats and facing off against Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips.

Both Mr Sandmann and Nathan Phillips say they were trying to defuse tensions that were rising among three groups on a day Washington hosted both the pro-life March for Life, attended by the Covington students, and the Indigenous Peoples March.

Mr Phillips had approached Mr Sandmann, but well before that, both his group and Mr Sandmann’s were confronted by a third group that appeared to be affiliated with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.

Videos show members of the religious group yelling disparaging and profane insults at the students, some of whom shouted back.

Video also shows the Native Americans being insulted by the small religious group.

Mr Sandmann’s legal team has released a video, Nick Sandmann: The Truth in 15 Minutes. It shows scenes from the confrontation, clips from news coverage and interviews, and examples of harsh Tweets and comments aimed at Mr Sandmann and his high school.

Mr Phillips did not immediately return efforts to reach him for comment.

- Press Association

