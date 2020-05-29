US takes action against China over Hong Kong

The United States will begin the process of withdrawing special trade benefits for Hong Kong because of the Chinese government’s imposition of a new security law in the semi-autonomous city.

Tensions over Hong Kong have been increasing for more than a year as China has cracked down on protesters and sought to exert more control over the former British territory.

President Trump said the administration would begin eliminating the “full range” of agreements that had given Hong Kong a relationship with the US that mainland China lacked, including on trade and extradition.

Over and over, China has violated its promises to us and to the world. We want a constructive relationship with China—but America's national interests come first. pic.twitter.com/iUb2q4fVOo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

He said the State Department would begin warning US citizens of the threat of surveillance and arrest when visiting the city.

The president also said the US would be suspending entry of certain Chinese citizens.

He did not provide specifics, but officials said this week that the administration was considering expelling thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at US universities.