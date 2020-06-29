News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US Supreme Court refused to block first federal executions since 2003

US Supreme Court refused to block first federal executions since 2003
By Press Association
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 02:48 PM

The US Supreme Court refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and August.

The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

The justices rejected an appeal from four inmates who were convicted of killing children.

The court’s action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.

The inmates are separately asking a federal judge in Washington to impose a new delay on their executions over other legal issues that have yet to be resolved.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

executionsSupreme Court

More in this Section

Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chantTrump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant

No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for third dayNo new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for third day

Patel: Labour MPs who accused me of gaslighting hold racist view of ethnic womenPatel: Labour MPs who accused me of gaslighting hold racist view of ethnic women

Man charged after firework thrown at Liver Building amid title celebrations in LiverpoolMan charged after firework thrown at Liver Building amid title celebrations in Liverpool


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for this weekend.Monday's TV Highlights: Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary and Inside Ireland's Covid Battle

Schedules are filling up rapidly as lockdown eases, says Des O'SullivanGame of catch-up has begun in the world of Irish art and antiques

This year's celebrations of Pride will be restricted by Covid-19 safety rules, but the activities will be spectacular nonetheless, reports Sandra O'ConnellPride 2020: "We're expanding on what St Patrick did and putting a rainbow on it"

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »