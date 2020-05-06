News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives treatment in hospital

US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives treatment in hospital
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 07:08 AM

US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to hospital with an infection caused by a gallstone – but plans to continue taking part in the court’s arguments by telephone.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

She is resting comfortably and expects to be in hospital for a day or two, the court said.

Ms Ginsburg took part in the court’s telephone arguments on Monday and Tuesday.

She initially sought medical care on Monday when the gallstone was first diagnosed.

She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August, when she underwent radiation for a tumour on her pancreas.

Her most recent hospital stay was in November, when she spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital with a likely infection after suffering from chills and fever.

The frail-looking liberal hero also bounced back from lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Her recovery from that operation forced her to miss court arguments for the first time since she became a justice in 1993, appointed by then president Bill Clinton.

She has been doing her usual workout with a personal trainer at the court, even as the justices have cancelled courtroom arguments in favour of telephone sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Ginsburg has said she would like to serve until she is 90, if her health allows.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme CourtTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Brazil’s Bolsonaro denies judge’s request to see negative coronavirus testsBrazil’s Bolsonaro denies judge’s request to see negative coronavirus tests

Intensive farming practices ‘provide perfect environment for bugs to spread’Intensive farming practices ‘provide perfect environment for bugs to spread’

UK Health Secretary urges public on Isle of Wight to download Covid-19 contact-tracing app for trialUK Health Secretary urges public on Isle of Wight to download Covid-19 contact-tracing app for trial

UK has passed a peak – but are coronavirus deaths now falling?UK has passed a peak – but are coronavirus deaths now falling?


Lifestyle

The digital festival will take place later this month.Hay Festival digital programme to feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Hilary Mantel

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »