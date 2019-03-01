NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US student's parents blame North Korean 'evil regime' for son's death

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 04:38 PM

The parents of an American college student who died after being detained in North Korea say Kim Jong Un "and his evil regime" are responsible for his death.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier rebuked President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday.

Otto Warmbier in North Korea.

After meeting with Mr Kim earlier this week, President Trump said he takes the North Korean leader "at his word" that he was unaware of alleged mistreatment of Otto Warmbier.

The Warmbiers say they remained silent during the Trump-Kim summit, but "now we must speak out".

They say "Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto" and for "unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity".

They said "no excuses or lavish praise can change that".

Otto Warmbier died in June 2017 after being returned home in a vegetative state.

-Press Association

More on this topic

US student’s parents blame North Korean ‘evil regime’ for son’s death

US-North Korea ‘fake’ summit - Bombast won’t make us safer

North Korea-US summit: what its failure means for the peninsula's future

No deal as Trump and Kim cut summit short


KEYWORDS

North KoreaOtto Warmbier

More in this Section

European Commission accuses internet giants over disinformation

EU rejects call for agreement on citizens’ rights in no-deal Brexit

Pakistan army searching for British climber amid air space shutdown

Second ever case of semi-identical twins identified by Australian doctors


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: How much screen time should my child be allowed?

About to start weaning? 10 expert tips to help parents navigate the switch to solid foods

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »