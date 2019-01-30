NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US state pulls snowploughs off roads due to extreme cold

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 02:29 PM

The Minnesota Department of Transportation pulled snowploughs off the roads in nearly a dozen southeastern counties of the US state because of the extreme cold.

Meanwhile, another state, Wisconsin, added state offices and agencies to its long list of closures.

Minnesota transport officials said some snowploughs were experiencing mechanical problems because of subzero temperatures, so officials decided to idle all of them overnight.

Officials said they did not want to put drivers in danger if the ploughs malfunctioned.

Operations resumed early on Wednesday, after overnight temperatures in the area dropped to -29F (-34C).

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order closing all non-essential state offices, when the wind chill was forecast to be as cold as -55F (-48C).

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

MinnesotaPolar Vortexsnowweather

More in this Section

Corbyn is ‘risking’ a no-deal Brexit, claims May

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Thai capital closes hundreds of schools because of air pollution

'The EU’s firmly on Ireland's side' - Guy Verhofstadt expresses bewilderment at UK's Brexit process


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »