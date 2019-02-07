NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US state looks to overturn stay of execution on Muslim inmate in imam row

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 08:51 PM

The US state of Alabama says a Muslim inmate has access to a Koran as he waits to see whether the US Supreme Court will allow his lethal injection.

A court document says a copy of the Islamic holy book is available to 42-year-old Dominique Ray.

It says Ray also was allowed to take a prayer mat into a holding cell.

The state is asking the justices to lift a stay Ray won on religious grounds after asking to have his imam in the execution chamber instead of a Christian prison chaplain.

Dominique Ray is awaiting execution (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It says his lawsuit was an attempt to delay the execution, originally set for Thursday evening.

Ray was condemned for the 1995 murder of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the execution to weigh whether Alabama’s procedures favour Christian inmates.

Alabama said it only allows prison employees in the chamber for security reasons.

The state said Ray’s imam can visit him beforehand and witness the execution from an adjoining room.

- Press Association


AlabamaDominique RayIslam

