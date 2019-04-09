NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US State Department bars 16 people for roles in Khashoggi killing

Tuesday, April 09, 2019

The US State Department has publicly designated 16 people for their roles in the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

Such designation makes those individuals and immediate family members ineligible for entry into the United States.

Mr Khashoggi wrote critically of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in columns for The Washington Post before he was killed.

After denying any knowledge of Mr Khashoggi’s death for weeks, Saudi authorities eventually settled on the explanation that he was killed in an operation masterminded by former advisers to Prince Mohammed.

The kingdom denies the crown prince had any involvement.

The list released on Monday includes Saud al-Qahtani, a former aide to the crown prince, and Maher Mutreb, who was part of the crown prince’s entourage on trips abroad.

The names had already been announced publicly, but Monday’s designation tells them their family members are now also at risk of being subject to a travel ban.

- Press Association

