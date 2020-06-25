News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

US sent $1.4 billion in coronavirus relief payments to dead people

US sent $1.4 billion in coronavirus relief payments to dead people
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 05:06 PM

A government watchdog says nearly 1.1 million relief payments totalling some $1.4bn went to dead people in the government’s coronavirus aid programme.

More than 130 million so-called economic impact payments were sent to taxpayers as part of the $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March.

The Government Accountability Office, Congress’ auditing arm, revealed the number of payments made in error to deceased taxpayers in a report published on Thursday on the government programmes.

The errors occurred mainly because of a lag in reporting data on who is deceased — a lapse that tax experts say is almost inevitable.

The IRS did not use death records to prevent payments to deceased individuals for the first three batches of payments because of the legal interpretation the agency was operating under, the GAO report says.

The IRS asked in May for the money back from the deceased taxpayers’ survivors. Some legal experts have said the government may not have the legal authority to require that it be returned.

READ MORE

UK coronavirus R value and growth rate remain the same

More on this topic

Coronavirus: Leo Varadkar confirms move to Phase Three from MondayCoronavirus: Leo Varadkar confirms move to Phase Three from Monday

Airline stocks remain in tailspin despite fundraising effortsAirline stocks remain in tailspin despite fundraising efforts

Coronavirus: One death and 11 new cases in IrelandCoronavirus: One death and 11 new cases in Ireland

Slow decline in jobs depending on €1.7bn wage-subsidy schemeSlow decline in jobs depending on €1.7bn wage-subsidy scheme


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusUnited StatesTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up