News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US sent 1.4 billion dollars in coronavirus relief payments to dead people

US sent 1.4 billion dollars in coronavirus relief payments to dead people
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 05:06 PM

A government watchdog says nearly 1.1 million relief payments totalling some 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) went to dead people in the government’s coronavirus aid programme.

More than 130 million so-called economic impact payments were sent to taxpayers as part of the 2.4 trillion dollars coronavirus relief package enacted in March.

The Government Accountability Office, Congress’ auditing arm, revealed the number of payments made in error to deceased taxpayers in a report published on Thursday on the government programmes.

The errors occurred mainly because of a lag in reporting data on who is deceased — a lapse that tax experts say is almost inevitable.

The IRS did not use death records to prevent payments to deceased individuals for the first three batches of payments because of the legal interpretation the agency was operating under, the GAO report says.

The IRS asked in May for the money back from the deceased taxpayers’ survivors. Some legal experts have said the government may not have the legal authority to require that it be returned.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusUnited StatesTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Slavery advocate’s statue pulled down in CharlestonSlavery advocate’s statue pulled down in Charleston

Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’

Trio indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud ArberyTrio indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Coronavirus resurgence sends cases to new highs in south and west of the USCoronavirus resurgence sends cases to new highs in south and west of the US


Lifestyle

The latest travel news with Tom Breathnach.Staycation nation: Could Ardmore become the new Algarve?

Brazilian-born artist Silvio Severino enjoys living in Ireland, a society going in the right direction in its approach to diversity and inclusion. He talks to Ann O’DonoghuePride 2020: Celebrated artist says Ireland is on the right path towards a more inclusive society

Gearóid Kenny says people are very welcoming to same-sex couples, but laws need to evolve. He talks to Áilín QuinlanPride 2020: Society moves on, now laws must follow

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, looks at legal changes which have improved the parenting rights of some, but not all, same-sex couples. She talks to Áilin QuinlanSame-sex parental rights: A lot done, more to do

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »