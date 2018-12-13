NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US Senate backs resolution blaming Saudi crown prince for writer’s death

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 09:11 PM

The US Senate has passed a resolution saying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Senators unanimously passed a resolution in a direct rebuke to the crown prince.

It calls for the Saudi Arabian government to “ensure appropriate accountability”.

It is unclear whether the House will consider the measure. Senators voted on it after President Donald Trump remained neutral on who is to blame for Mr Khashoggi’s death and praised the kingdom.

US intelligence officials have concluded that Prince bin Salman must have at least known of the plot.

Passage of the resolution came after senators passed a separate measure calling for the end of US aid to the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

- Press Association


