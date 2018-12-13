US Senate backs resolution blaming Saudi crown prince for writer’s death

The US Senate has passed a resolution saying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Senators unanimously passed a resolution in a direct rebuke to the crown prince.

It calls for the Saudi Arabian government to “ensure appropriate accountability”.

It is unclear whether the House will consider the measure. Senators voted on it after President Donald Trump remained neutral on who is to blame for Mr Khashoggi’s death and praised the kingdom.

US intelligence officials have concluded that Prince bin Salman must have at least known of the plot.

HISTORIC VICTORY: The Senate has voted to stop U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. This is the first time ever that the Senate has voted to end an unauthorized war. https://t.co/8SLVTA5m2d— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 13, 2018

Passage of the resolution came after senators passed a separate measure calling for the end of US aid to the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

- Press Association