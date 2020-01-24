News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

By Press Association
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 06:56 AM

An extradition request for the US woman charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving has been turned down by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the family spokesman has said.

The 19-year-old’s parents were informed of Mr Pompeo’s decision in a phone call with their constituency MP Andrea Leadsom on Thursday.

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles has been campaigning for justice for her son (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Anne Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing his death by dangerous driving by the Crown Prosecution Service in December.

Mrs Sacoolas was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

Boris Johnson previously said the chance of the suspect ever returning to the UK was very low.

Mr Dunn’s family said they would react fully to the news today, but said “the fight goes on” for justice for their son.

