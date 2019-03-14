NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US-Russian crew blasts off to International Space Station

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 08:10 PM

A Russian-American crew of three has blasted off to the International Space Station, making a second attempt to reach the outpost after October’s aborted launch.

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying Nasa astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch along with Roscosmos’s Alexey Ovchinin, lifted off as planned from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 12.14 am Friday (1914 GMT Thursday).

They are set to dock at the space station in about six hours.

On October 11 a Soyuz that Hague and Ovchinin were travelling in failed two minutes into its flight, activating a rescue system that allowed their capsule to land safely.

US astronauts Christina Koch, left, Nick Hague, right, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin (Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool/AP)

That accident was the first aborted crew launch for the Russian space programme since 1983, when two Soviet cosmonauts safely jettisoned after a launch pad explosion.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nasa’s new rocket will not be ready for moon mission next year

SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown

SpaceX capsule departs International Space Station for Atlantic splashdown

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

KEYWORDS

International Space Station

More in this Section

More UK retailers to accept Chinese mobile payment giant Alipay

‘Bomb cyclone’ storm brings snow and high winds across United States

Rescue workers halt search of collapsed school building in Nigeria

Tel Aviv deploys ‘zombie lights’ on pavements for mobile-obsessed pedestrians


Lifestyle

These are the most popular engagement ring styles, according to Instagram

The Cork businesses that were big winners at the World Restaurant Awards

Germ warfare: How to win the battle at home

Picture of perfection: Cleanfulencers, the latest social media trend, are here to help

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »