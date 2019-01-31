NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US restaurant owner bans customers wearing Make America Great Again caps

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 05:24 PM

An award-winning cookbook author and California restaurant owner has said anyone wearing a red Make America Great Again baseball cap will be refused service at his restaurant.

The cap was popularised by Donald Trump and became a symbol of his successful campaign for the presidency and, since then, his policies in the White House.

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo and said in a tweet on Sunday that he views the hats as symbols of intolerance and hate.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday that Mr Lopez-Alt’s decision was met with mixed reaction by restaurant clients.

Then US presidential hopeful Donald Trump gives a speech at Turnberry, Scotland in a white version of the hat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Diners interviewed by the newspapers said they understood Mr Lopez-Alt’s stance but questioned the hat ban and said he could have found a better way to start a dialogue on the issue.

Mr Lopez-Alt wrote the 2015 book The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science.

He said his restaurant received threatening emails following the tweet and declined further comment.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpMAGA

