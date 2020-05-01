News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US regulators approve use of drug to treat coronavirus patients

US regulators approve use of drug to treat coronavirus patients
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 09:15 PM

US regulators have allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

It is the first drug shown to help fight Covid-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acted after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study showed that Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by 31%, or about four days on average, for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

The study of 1,063 patients is the largest and most strict test of the drug and included a comparison group that received just usual care so remdesivir’s effects could be rigorously evaluated.

President Donald Trump announced the FDA’s action at the White House.

Gilead Sciences boss Daniel O’Day met Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
Gilead Sciences boss Daniel O’Day met Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

Those given the drug were able to leave the hospital in 11 days on average versus 15 days for the comparison group. The drug also might be reducing deaths, although that is not certain from the partial results revealed so far.

The National Institutes of Health’s Dr Anthony Fauci said the drug would become a new standard of care for severely ill Covid-19 patients like those in this study.

The drug has not been tested on people with milder illness, and currently is given through an IV in a hospital.

Gilead has said it would donate its currently available stock of the drug and is ramping up production to make more.

No drugs are approved now for treating the coronavirus, and remdesivir will still need formal approval.

The FDA previously gave emergency use authorisation to a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, after President Donald Trump repeatedly promoted it as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

No large high-quality studies have shown the drug to work for that, however, and it has significant safety concerns.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK government hits 100,000-a-day testing target for Covid-19UK government hits 100,000-a-day testing target for Covid-19

South Africa eases lockdown despite safety fears of health workersSouth Africa eases lockdown despite safety fears of health workers

Canada bans use and sale of assault-style weaponsCanada bans use and sale of assault-style weapons

Coronavirus care home peak ‘could be months away’Coronavirus care home peak ‘could be months away’


Lifestyle

Keeping your hands from your face needn’t mean forgoing flawless make up, writes Rachel Marie Walsh .Product Watch: A guide to 'hands-free' make-up

Irene Feighan speaks to author Liz Nugent about her recovery following a three-month stay in hospital last year.Shape I'm In: Bestselling author Liz Nugent

Sharon Ní Chonchúir speaks to triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes about shifting her focus from all-out training for Tokoyo 2020 to the virus crisisOlympics dream on hold: Triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes on switching her focus from Tokyo to the virus crisis

The Taoiseach on the Late Late Show, the grand final of a quiz favourite, and a love letter to Hollywood's golden-age are among today's top picksFriday's TV Highlights: The Taoiseach on the Late Late and quiz grand final among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »