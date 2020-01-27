News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US prosecutor: Prince Andrew has given 'zero cooperation' to Epstein investigation

US prosecutor: Prince Andrew has given 'zero cooperation' to Epstein investigation
By Press Association
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 05:25 PM

Britain's Prince Andrew has “provided zero cooperation” to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, a US prosecutor has said.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the Duke of York's lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI who requested to interview him as part of the investigation.

Mr Berman, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.”

Mr Berman was speaking at an event to promote a new law that makes it easier for victims to sure over childhood abuse.

Before being asked about the Duke, he confirmed the investigation was looking at possible “conspirators” who worked with Epstein.

He added: “Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward.”

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal.

He was accused of lacking empathy for Epstein’s victims and of failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein, said in an interview with BBC Panorama that she was left “horrified and ashamed” after an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in London in 2001.

She claimed she danced with Andrew in Tramp nightclub, adding he was “the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life” and “his sweat was… raining basically everywhere”.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson labels extradition refusal in Harry Dunn case a ‘denial of justice’

More on this topic

Unfortunately, when you learn cursive writing and then it goes rusty, no one can read your handwriting. I was like a drunk doctorUnfortunately, when you learn cursive writing and then it goes rusty, no one can read your handwriting. I was like a drunk doctor

William steps up to new royal role as Harry moves to CanadaWilliam steps up to new royal role as Harry moves to Canada

Harry ‘desperate for Archie to have childhood free of pomp and royalty’Harry ‘desperate for Archie to have childhood free of pomp and royalty’

Harry and Meghan wedding souvenirs no longer available on Royal Collection siteHarry and Meghan wedding souvenirs no longer available on Royal Collection site

Prince AndrewRoyal FamilyJeffrey EpsteinTOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

Afghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held areaAfghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held area

Auschwitz burned inside my body and soul, says inmate who was two at liberationAuschwitz burned inside my body and soul, says inmate who was two at liberation

Democrats demand John Bolton gives evidence in Trump impeachment trialDemocrats demand John Bolton gives evidence in Trump impeachment trial

Italy’s regional voters thwart hopes of Matteo Salvini’s League partyItaly’s regional voters thwart hopes of Matteo Salvini’s League party


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Crime Writer, Patricia Gibney

In the middle of awards season, the Grammy Awards is a chance for musicians to hit up the red carpet and wear their biggest and boldest outfits.Pink was the unexpected colour of choice at the Grammy Awards

Wesley O’ Regan is the General Manager of Popscene in Voodoo Rooms, Cork city. Popscene opened last November and is Cork’s only themed bar that is dedicated to celebrating the best of the 80s and 90s. https://www.facebook.com/PopsceneCork/You've Been Served: Wesley O'Regan, Popscene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »