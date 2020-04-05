US President Trump warns Americans to expect 'a lot of death'

Americans have been cautioned that they are heading into what could be their "toughest" few weeks, with "a lot of death" expected.

President Trump made the warning as the number of Covid-19 cases in the US stands at more than 300,000.

The US death toll is currently 8,100, including 3,500 in the state of New York.

Mr.Trump says help is being prioritised for states that need it most.

He said: "We are working to ensure that the supplies are delivered, where and when they are needed.

The US President said that State Governors were denied medical equipment in certain cases as his administration does not believe certain states urgently need the supplies.

He said: "Pretty much so far we've been right about that, we'll continue to do it....this will probably be the toughest week between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately."

Yesterday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said China is facilitating a shipment of 1,000 donated ventilators to his state, in another example of the extreme measures being taken in what is now a scramble to source lifesaving devices in the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sign of the disorganised response in the US to the global crisis, Mr Cuomo praised the Chinese government for its help in securing the breathing machines, which were scheduled to arrive at Kennedy Airport on Saturday.