News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US police officer who was told to ‘tone down gayness’ agrees $10m settlement

US police officer who was told to ‘tone down gayness’ agrees $10m settlement
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 01:50 PM

St Louis County in Missouri has agreed to a $10.25m settlement with a gay police lieutenant who says he was passed over for promotion 23 times and was told to “tone down” his “gayness”.

The agreement with Keith Wildhaber was finalised on Monday, hours after St Louis County police chief Jon Belmar announced he is retiring, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Although jurors awarded Mr Wildhaber nearly $20m in October, each side had reason to negotiate because Mr Wildhaber could keep a larger share of the award by settling.

Mr Wildhaber was a sergeant at the time of the trial.

Mr Belmar promoted Mr Wildhaber to lieutenant in December, placing him in command of a new diversity and inclusion unit.

“This lawsuit acknowledges what Lt Wildhaber survived in the police department and lets us move forward as a county,” county executive Sam Page said.

“I think it’s important to recognise that this sends a message to everyone in county government and to all of our employers in the St Louis region that discrimination will not be tolerated.”

After the verdict, Mr Belmar’s leadership was called into question, with Democratic councilwoman Lisa Clancy urging him to resign.

Mr Page said he was sticking with Mr Belmar to lead the department through a period of change, but he replaced four of the five police commissioners that have the power to fire him.

Mr Page said that Mr Belmar’s retirement was not a condition of the settlement.

He said Mr Belmar had confided in him much earlier that he planned to retire this year and said he thought the chief wanted to make sure the county was “on the right track after this settlement”.

The county could have avoided the massive verdict by accepting Mr Wildhaber’s offer on April 5 2019 to settle the case for $850,000 plus a promotion to lieutenant.

Instead, the county’s lawyers went to trial under the legal stance that the Human Rights Act does not bar discrimination against gay people.

The jury foreman in the case had told reporters after the trial it wanted a big verdict “to send a message”.

Mr Page said that message was received.

“This is an opportunity for our department to move forward and to continue to make the progress that has been made and to stay focused on my … goals for our police department, which is first to keep us safe and second to respect all people,” he said.

More on this topic

'Lyra would have been so overjoyed' - History made as first same-sex marriage takes place in the North'Lyra would have been so overjoyed' - History made as first same-sex marriage takes place in the North

Steve McNamara ‘unsure’ if Israel Folau will make Catalans debut this weekendSteve McNamara ‘unsure’ if Israel Folau will make Catalans debut this weekend

GALA LGBT awards to honour those looking for a better futureGALA LGBT awards to honour those looking for a better future

Phillip Schofield’s sexuality reveal deemed ‘hugely powerful and courageous’Phillip Schofield’s sexuality reveal deemed ‘hugely powerful and courageous’

MissouriTOPIC: LGBTQ+

More in this Section

Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns request recanvass of Iowa caucusButtigieg and Sanders campaigns request recanvass of Iowa caucus

Deportation flight prompts protests outside Downing StreetDeportation flight prompts protests outside Downing Street

Model denies trapping Weinstein accuser in hotel bathroomModel denies trapping Weinstein accuser in hotel bathroom

UN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreadsUN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreads


Lifestyle

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

Add some stylish accents to your space with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter. By Hannah Stephenson.5 trailing houseplants and how to care for them

Sam Wylie-Harris catches up with Natalie Wallis-Palmer, aka Queen of the Botanicals, whose family have been making alcohol for more than 200 years.A day in the life of master gin distiller Natalie Wallis-Palmer

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »