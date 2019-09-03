News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles reveals heartache after brother charged with shooting

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 06:29 PM

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has said she is struggling with the arrest of her brother, after he was charged over a shooting that left three people dead.

She said in a tweet on Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved in the incident at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland, especially the victims and their families.

Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges over the shooting.

An apartment building, located above a pizzeria which was the scene of the shooting in Cleveland (AP)
Police in Cleveland say the shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited at a party.

Three men were killed and two others were wounded after gunfire broke out during a fight.

Biles-Thomas is scheduled for arraignment in Cleveland on September 13.

Simone BilesTOPIC: US

