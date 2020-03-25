News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US officials believe ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died in Iran, family says

US officials believe ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died in Iran, family says
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 10:07 PM

The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson say that US government officials have concluded that he has died while in the custody of Iran.

The family said in a statement posted on Twitter that it did not have information about how or when Mr Levinson had died, but that it occurred before the recent coronavirus outbreak.

“It is impossible to describe our pain,” the family’s statement said.

“Our family will spend the rest of our lives without the most amazing man, a new reality that is inconceivable to us.”

Mr Levinson disappeared in Iran’s Kish Island in 2007 while on an unauthorised CIA mission.

The announcement of his death comes just weeks after a federal judge in Washington held Iran liable for his disappearance.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Indian police struggle to enforce lockdown of 1.3bn peopleIndian police struggle to enforce lockdown of 1.3bn people

Intensive care doctor describes his experience of coronavirusIntensive care doctor describes his experience of coronavirus

‘Large decreases’ in air pollution during coronavirus lockdowns‘Large decreases’ in air pollution during coronavirus lockdowns

Death toll in Spain passes China as coronavirus ravages EuropeDeath toll in Spain passes China as coronavirus ravages Europe


Lifestyle

From the MET to Cork Opera House, Cathy Desmond selects some of the best streaming options for fansStreaming guide: How to enjoy the opera from the comfort of your own home

These are extraordinary times for us all and the first to experience the dimming of the light has been the magnificent Irish hospitality sector, where thousands of jobs have already vanished and many businesses are threatened with permanent closure.NeighbourFood: Cork's Rocketman bringing virtual farmer’s markets to consumers

My daughter Joan broke her arm a few weeks ago and it has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride since.Mum's the Word: When our little girl broke her arm the care she got was superb

Cara Augustenborg’s novel approach to home-schooling sees curriculum subjects vie with gardening, baking and learning about our planet, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Parenting for the planet during a lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »