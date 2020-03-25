US officials believe ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died in Iran, family says

The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson say that US government officials have concluded that he has died while in the custody of Iran.

The family said in a statement posted on Twitter that it did not have information about how or when Mr Levinson had died, but that it occurred before the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Statement from the Levinson Family pic.twitter.com/0t3YLvGJIc — Help Bob Levinson (@HelpBobLevinson) March 25, 2020

“It is impossible to describe our pain,” the family’s statement said.

“Our family will spend the rest of our lives without the most amazing man, a new reality that is inconceivable to us.”

Mr Levinson disappeared in Iran’s Kish Island in 2007 while on an unauthorised CIA mission.

The announcement of his death comes just weeks after a federal judge in Washington held Iran liable for his disappearance.