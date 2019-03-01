NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US offers million-dollar bounty for capture of Osama bin Laden’s son

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 08:34 AM

The US government is offering one million US dollars for help tracking down the son of the late terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

A State Department notice says the reward will be paid for help locating Hamza bin Laden in any country as part its “rewards for justice” programme.

The announcement says bin Laden’s son has emerged as a leader of the al Qaida terrorist group.

His father was killed in a US military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017.

He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the US and its allies.

Al Qaida was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US and other notorious actions.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pakistan ready to hand over Indian pilot amid more shelling

Man, 50s, arrested after woman stabbed to death in Clondalkin overnight

Applications for €6m energy fund now open

Football rumours from the media


KEYWORDS

Bin LadenHamza Bin LadenOsama Bin Laden

More in this Section

EU rejects call for agreement on citizens’ rights in no-deal Brexit

Pakistan army searching for British climber amid air space shutdown

Second ever case of semi-identical twins identified by Australian doctors

Lewinsky speaks out after a life of exile


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

From Sydney to the Louvre: How Irish engineer Peter Rice built an incredible legacy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »