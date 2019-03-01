US offers million-dollar bounty for capture of Osama bin Laden’s son

The US government is offering one million US dollars for help tracking down the son of the late terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

A State Department notice says the reward will be paid for help locating Hamza bin Laden in any country as part its “rewards for justice” programme.

WANTED. Up to $1 million for information on Hamza bin Laden, an emerging al-Qa'ida leader. Hamza is son of Usama bin Laden and has threatened attacks against the United States and allies. Relocation possible. Submit a tip, get paid. https://t.co/LtBVhsrwTc #RFJ pic.twitter.com/gmx5hkoSzQ— Rewards for Justice (@Rewards4Justice) February 28, 2019

The announcement says bin Laden’s son has emerged as a leader of the al Qaida terrorist group.

His father was killed in a US military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017.

He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the US and its allies.

Al Qaida was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US and other notorious actions.

- Press Association