News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US Navy Seal sentenced for posing with corpse

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 06:39 AM

A decorated Navy Seal acquitted of murdering an Islamic State captive in Iraq has been demoted after being convicted for posing with the corpse.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, 40, was given a demotion by a military jury on Wednesday after the Bronze Star recipient acknowledged making ethical and moral mistakes.

He was also handed the maximum penalty for the offence of four months in confinement, though he will serve no jail time because the sentence is less than the time he spent in custody before the trial.

After the court announced the sentence includes a reduction in rank, Gallagher turned to his wife, shook his head and pretended to unpin his “anchors” — the insignia of a chief — and fling them across the courtroom. He then smiled and hugged her.

Navy Seal Edward Gallagher has been sentenced for posing with a corpose (Gregory Bull/AP)
Navy Seal Edward Gallagher has been sentenced for posing with a corpose (Gregory Bull/AP)

The sentence will not go into effect until it is approved by the commanding officer overseeing the court-martial.

Gallagher’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the punishment that will affect his pension and benefits just as the 19-year veteran plans to retire from the service.

READ MORE

North Korea accuses US of being ‘hell bent’ on hostility despite Trump visit

Earlier, Gallagher addressed the jury that acquitted him Tuesday of premeditated murder in the death of the captive and attempted murder and other charges in the shootings of civilians during a 2017 deployment to Iraq.

He also was cleared on charges of impeding the investigation and retaliating against the SEALs who reported him.

The platoon chief told the jury he was fully responsible for his actions on the day he took photos with the body of the 17-year-old militant.

“I put a black eye on the two communities that I love — the US Marine Corps and the US Navy — specifically the SEAL community,” Gallagher said.

I'm ready to bounce back from this

He said he tried to lead by example but didn’t always succeed.

“I’ve made mistakes throughout my 20-year career — tactical, ethical, moral — I’m not perfect but I’ve always bounced back from my mistakes. I’m ready to bounce back from this,” he said.

The photos were taken after Gallagher and other Seal medics provided treatment for the captive who was wounded in an airstrike in 2017 and handed over by Iraqi forces.

One image shows him clutching the hair of the corpse with one hand and holding a knife in another. Prosecutors used the images and text messages that included “got him with my hunting knife” to build a murder case against Gallagher.

Gallagher could have faced life in prison if convicted of murder. The verdict was met with tears and hugs.

President Donald Trump, who intervened earlier this year to have Gallagher moved from the brig to less restrictive confinement, tweeted congratulations to the Seal and his family.

“You have been through much together. Glad I could help!” the president wrote.

The outcome delivered a major blow to one of the Navy’s most high-profile war crimes cases and exposed a generational conflict within the ranks of the elite special operations forces.

Seven Seals from Gallagher’s  platoon testified he unexpectedly stabbed the war prisoner in the neck, and later posed with the body in photos.

The defence said Gallagher was framed by junior Seals who fabricated the allegations to oust a chief who was tough on them.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jackie Groenen optimistic ahead of World Cup final clash with United States

Hong Kong protests ‘could worsen’ as police round-up demonstrators

Millie Bobby Brown and the gang return for a third series of Stranger Things

Expected raise in Defence Forces allowances 'a complete insult', says former Army head

Edward GallagherIraqPresident Donald TrumpUS Marine CorpsUS Navycourt

More in this Section

Volunteer astronomers help Ministry of Defence track space objects

US warehouse fire destroys 45,000 barrels of bourbon

Theresa May: My successor in Number 10 will make protecting union top priority

Manslaughter charge dropped against shot pregnant woman


Lifestyle

Tash Sultana wows Cork crowd with high energy performance

Zapping invaders? We’ll show you how

From cello strings to triangles West Cork Chamber Music Festival had it all

Learning Points: 'Help! I’m afraid my son is being led astray by bad friends'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

    • 18
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 41
    • 44
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »