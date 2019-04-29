NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US measles cases top 700, with many illnesses among children

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 09:30 PM

Measles continues to spread across the United States, with more than 700 cases reported so far this year in 22 states.

US health officials today updated the national tally. It has already eclipsed the total for any full year since 1994, when 963 cases were reported.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says this year’s count includes 44 people who caught the disease while travelling in another country.

Some of them triggered US outbreaks, mostly among unvaccinated people.

That includes the largest outbreaks, in Orthodox Jewish communities in and around New York City.

Three-quarters of those who caught the extremely contagious disease are children or teenagers.

No deaths have been reported but 66 patients were hospitalised.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

- Press Association

