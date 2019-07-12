News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US man beaten to death after stealing car with three young children inside

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 03:56 PM

Authorities say a man who stole a car with three young children inside was beaten to death by their father and other men.

Philadelphia police say the car was parked at a pizza restaurant with its engine running when the man drove off at around 9:15pm on Thursday.

The children's mother was inside the restaurant, talking with the father of two of the youngsters.

The vehicle soon got stuck in traffic, and authorities say the couple pulled the 54-year-old man out of the vehicle. The man ran off but was caught by the father.

A fight ensued, with other men joining in. The man was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he died.

No charges have been filed. The children, who range in age from seven months to five years, were unhurt.

-PA

