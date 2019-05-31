NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US judge orders Facebook to turn over data privacy records

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 09:55 AM

A US judge has ordered Facebook to turn over internal records regarding data privacy and access to user data.

The ruling in the state of Delaware involves an investor lawsuit seeking company records to investigate potential wrongdoing and mismanagement by Facebook directors regarding data privacy breaches.

The lawsuit followed reports that the data of more than 50 million Facebook users had been misappropriated without their knowledge by British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica in 2015.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (AP)

At the time of the Cambridge Analytica breach, Facebook was subject to a consent decree involving the US federal trade commission’s determination that its data privacy measures were not adequate.

The judge rejected Facebook’s argument that the plaintiffs had not stated a proper purpose for inspecting company records or demonstrated a credible basis to infer that board directors breached their duties.

- Press Association

