NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US judge accuses victims in sex abuse case

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 08:27 AM

Prosecutors are considering an appeal against the prison sentence handed to a 67-year-old man in a sex abuse case, after a Kansas judge called two teenage girls the “aggressor” in the encounter.

Leavenworth County District Judge Michael Gibbens jailed Raymond Soden for five years, 10 months in December for soliciting a 13-year-old on Facebook.

Prosecutors had sought more than 13 years as Soden had prior convictions, the Kansas City Star reported.

Soden admitted to knowing that one of the young girls was 13 when he began exchanging messages with her online.

But Judge Gibbens said that the girls, aged 13 and 14, were “more an aggressor than a participant”.

Sexual assault is never the victim’s fault. It doesn’t matter what the girls did or didn’t do, he is still the adult and nobody deserves to be taken advantage of sexually

He said that the teenagers had voluntarily gone to Soden’s house and taken money for sexual favours as he explained his decision to give Soden a prison sentence eight years less than that recommended in Kansas sentencing guidelines.

Judge Gibbens also questioned the level of harm the victims suffered because they did not appear at the sentencing hearing.

He declined to comment.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said prosecutors are considering an appeal.

Harleigh Harrold, a prevention coordinator for the Metropolitan Organisation to Counter Sexual Assault, told the newspaper that children do not have the ability to understand the consequences of such an act.

She said perpetrators target children from troubled situations that may lack the support they need.

“It doesn’t mean those children are at fault in any way or have opportunity to consent in a relationship with an adult,” Ms Harrold said.

Michelle Herman, president and CEO of the child advocacy centre Sunflower House, said: “Sexual assault is never the victim’s fault.

“It doesn’t matter what the girls did or didn’t do, he is still the adult and nobody deserves to be taken advantage of sexually.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Kansas

More in this Section

Al-Shabab claims killing of Dubai port official in Somalia

UK recognises Juan Guaido as interim leader of Venezuela

Diplomats meet ahead of expected Trump-Kim summit

May invites Tory rebels into heart of government in search of Brexit deal


Lifestyle

Building on the Bauhaus’ legacy

Making sense of synaesthesia through the arts

Do women really need ‘gentlemen’?

Making Cents: Saving insulation costs for home and community

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »