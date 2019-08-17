News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US issues warrant for seizure of Iranian tanker previously held in Gibraltar

US issues warrant for seizure of Iranian tanker previously held in Gibraltar
By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 07:34 AM

The US Justice Department has issued a warrant demanding the seizure of an Iranian tanker previously detained in Gibraltar.

The warrant comes a day after a judge in Gibraltar ordered the release of the Grace 1, which has been held since July 4 under suspicion of transporting oil to Syria.

The US claims it can seize the ship and the 2.1 million barrels of oil it is carrying over alleged violations of terrorism statutes and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

But officials in Gibraltar have already allowed the Grace 1 to leave.

The detention of the tanker saw Iran later seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by Iran.

The Grace 1’s release comes after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago, setting in motion a growing confrontation between Tehran and the West over its atomic programme.

The Justice Department noted: “A seizure warrant is merely an allegation.”

Neither Tehran nor London have responded to the warrant.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Cardinals thrash Reds and go top of National League CentralCardinals thrash Reds and go top of National League Central

See the value of rare notes and diamondsSee the value of rare notes and diamonds

A mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.A mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.

It looks set to be bright with some sunshine.It looks set to be bright with some sunshine.

GibraltarInternational Emergency Economic Powers ActIslamic RepublicLondonPresident Donald TrumpSyriaUS Justice Department

More in this Section

English mother who drowned young twins in bath locked up for 10 yearsEnglish mother who drowned young twins in bath locked up for 10 years

Bomb attack causes death and injury in Pakistan mosqueBomb attack causes death and injury in Pakistan mosque

US congresswoman decides against West Bank visit citing ‘oppressive conditions’US congresswoman decides against West Bank visit citing ‘oppressive conditions’

Hero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane enginesHero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane engines


Lifestyle

The Dublin actress has relocated to London with her family, including daughter Evie, who has Stargardt Disease. After eight years in Hollywood, it was time, she tells Esther McCarthy.Victoria’s Secret: Why Ms Smurfit decided to leave America

Roughly a decade ago, the pretty village of Ballydehob, in West Cork, featured in a national broadsheet article as a poster child for the rural decline, further accelerated by the then-raging recessionary storm.Restaurant Review: Bia Rebel Ramen @ Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob

MY Inner puritan didn’t like one of the playgrounds at the new Center Parcs in Longford. (Just so you know, ourselves and the kids got a two-night stay for free, which is a bit of a laugh because I’m about as influential as Theresa May.)Learner Dad: 'We had this weird notion that if our kids saw us drinking, they’d become alcoholics by the age of seven'

Busy mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition, says dietitian Aoife Hearne.Mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »