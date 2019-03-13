US is to issue 'emergency order' grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

The US is to issue an "emergency order" grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft following the crash in Ethiopia, president Donald Trump has said.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that the FAA would be making the announcement soon to ground the planes.

He says any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.

Mr Trump says pilots and airlines have been notified. He added that the safety of the American people is of "paramount concern".

To date, the UK, Ethiopia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea and Australia have all grounded their Boeing 737 Max 8 jets following the crash that killed 157 people on Sunday.

Passengers from at least 30 countries were on the flight which was travelling from Addis Ababa to the Kenyan capital.

Among the fatalities were: 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese citizens, eight Americans, seven Britons, seven French nationals, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Slovakians, three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Polish citizens, and two Israelis.

There was one person on board from Belgium, Indonesia, Somalia, Norway, Serbia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen.

Four passengers were listed as using United Nations passports and their nationalities were not immediately clear.

The Irish person who was among the 157 people on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight was named as Michael Ryan from Lahinch Co Clare.