US High Court allows military to implement transgender restrictions

The Trump administration can go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender men and women while court challenges continue, the US Supreme Court has said.

The high court split 5-4 in allowing the plan to take effect, with the court’s five conservatives backing it and its four liberal members saying they would not have.

The order from the court was brief and procedural, with no elaboration from the justices.

The court’s decision clears the way for the Pentagon to bar enlistment by people who have undergone a gender transition.

It will also allow the administration to require that military personnel serve as members of their biological gender unless they began a gender transition under less restrictive Obama administration rules.

Transgender military members have the courage to serve our country and deserve to do so. We have to fight back to reverse this. https://t.co/ln495C3RUR— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 22, 2019

The Trump administration has sought for more than a year to change the Obama-era rules and had urged the justices to take up cases about its transgender troop policy immediately, but the court declined for now.

Those cases will continue to move through lower courts and could eventually reach the Supreme Court again.

The fact that five justices were willing to allow the policy to take effect for now, however, makes it more likely the Trump administration’s policy will ultimately be upheld.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said the department was pleased with the court’s decision.

“The Department of Defence has the authority to create and implement personnel policies it has determined are necessary to best defend our nation,” she said, adding that lower court rulings had forced the military to “maintain a prior policy that poses a risk to military effectiveness and lethality.”

Groups that sued over the Trump administration’s policy said they ultimately hoped to win their lawsuits against the policy.

Jennifer Levi, an attorney for GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, said in a statement that the “Trump administration’s cruel obsession with ridding our military of dedicated and capable service members because they happen to be transgender defies reason and cannot survive legal review”.

Until a few years ago service members could be discharged from the military for being transgender. That changed under the Obama administration.

The military announced in 2016 that transgender people already serving in the military would be allowed to serve openly.

And the military set July 1, 2017, as the date when transgender individuals would be allowed to enlist.

But after President Donald Trump took office, the administration delayed the enlistment date, saying the issue needed further study.

And in late July 2017 the president tweeted that the government would not allow “Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US Military”.

He later directed the military to return to its policy before the Obama administration changes.

- Press Association