News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US government files lawsuit against Edward Snowden over new book

US government files lawsuit against Edward Snowden over new book
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 07:24 PM

The US government has filed a lawsuit against former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

It alleges Snowden violated non-disclosure agreements by publishing a memoir without giving the US government an opportunity to review it first.

The US Justice Department is seeking to “recover all proceeds” from Snowden’s book, which has just been released.

Snowden published his book, Permanent Record, without submitting it for a pre-publication review, in violation of non-disclosure agreements he signed with both the NSA and the Central Intelligence Agency, the Justice Department alleges.

In his memoir, Snowden tells his life story in detail for the first time and explains why he chose to risk his freedom to become perhaps the most famous whistleblower of all time.

It offers an expansive account of how he came to reveal secret details about the US government’s mass collection of emails, phone calls and internet activity in the name of national security.

Snowden was charged under the US Espionage Act. He now lives in Russia in order to avoid arrest.

Assistant attorney general Jody Hunt said: “The United States’ ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance with their non-disclosure agreements, including their pre-publication review obligations.

“We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations.”

The Justice Department is not attempting to limit the book’s distribution, but is asking a federal judge to allow the government to collect all the proceeds from the book.

The book’s publisher was also named in the lawsuit. The government is suing the publisher to ensure that no funds are transferred to Snowden while the case plays out, the Justice Department said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

'Miraculous' that no one was injured after car smashes through Dublin shopfront

More on this topic

Plane 'was waiting to fly Edward Snowden to US'Plane 'was waiting to fly Edward Snowden to US'

Snowden: I'd like to go homeSnowden: I'd like to go home

US spy agency 'collected 200 million texts a day'US spy agency 'collected 200 million texts a day'

US phone-tracking programme is legal , judge rulesUS phone-tracking programme is legal , judge rules

Edward SnowdenTOPIC: Edward Snowden

More in this Section

Bombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rallyBombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rally

Iran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensionsIran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensions

Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?

Supreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of ParliamentSupreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament


Lifestyle

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »