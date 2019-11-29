News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US free climber Brad Gobright falls to death in Mexico

By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 08:56 AM

Renowned US free climber Brad Gobright has died in a fall in Mexico.

The fall occurred on Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defence office said Gobright fell about 300 metres.

We extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community.

The publication, Rock And Ice, described Gobright, 31, from Orange County, California, as “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world”.

Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. in the area described as “inaccessible”.

In a statement, the civil defence office said: “We extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community.”

Brad GobrightTOPIC: US

