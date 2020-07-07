News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US federal government to decide on turtle protection

US federal government to decide on turtle protection
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 10:00 AM

The US federal government has said it will decide whether protection is needed for a freshwater turtle found only in Mississippi and a related species found in Mississippi and Louisiana.

The agreement settles a lawsuit filed in January calling for a declaration that Pearl River map turtles and Pascagoula map turtles are endangered or threatened.

One is found in the Pearl River watershed in Louisiana and Mississippi, and the other only in part of Mississippi’s Pascagoula River system.

Jason Totoiu, a senior attorney for the Centre for Biological Diversity, said: “North American turtles survived the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs, but these two species need help to live through the havoc we’re wreaking on rivers.

“These turtles are in steep decline and need the safeguards afforded by the Endangered Species Act before it’s too late.”

The US government agreed to make a decision on the turtle’s status by October 29 2021, said the statement from the Centre for Biological Diversity and Healthy Gulf, another ecological non-profit.

A Pearl River map turtle (University of Georgia/USGS/AP)
A Pearl River map turtle (University of Georgia/USGS/AP)

The settlement was proposed on June 12 and approved on Thursday by a US district court judge in Washington DC.

According to the lawsuit, plans for a dam in Hinds and Rankin counties in south-central Mississippi could wipe out the Pearl River map turtle by turning the rivers where it lives into a lake.

Threats to both species include both selling turtles and removing logs and snags where the turtles bask so that boats can move through more easily, Mr Totoiu said in January.

He said the turtles are sold both as pets and to Asian food and medicinal markets.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature considers both species to be endangered.

Pascagoula and Pearl River map turtles are among 13 species of map turtles, named for shell markings that resemble maps.

They also are called sawbacks because their shells have a central ridge that sometimes develops saw-like points.

These two species look so similar that until June 2010 – two months after environmental groups asked protection for the Pascagoula map turtle – they were considered one species.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Pascagoula map turtlePearl River map turtleturtlesTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

China criticises US joint carrier drills in South China SeaChina criticises US joint carrier drills in South China Sea

Global June temperatures match record as Arctic Siberia swelters and burnsGlobal June temperatures match record as Arctic Siberia swelters and burns

Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in MelbourneAnger over resumption of lockdown measures in Melbourne

TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid security law fearsTikTok to leave Hong Kong amid security law fears


Lifestyle

Liz O’Brien talks to Niall Breslin about his admiration for frontline staff, bereavement in lockdown, his new podcast, and why it's so important for us all just to slow down.Niall Breslin talks about losing his uncle to coronavirus

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'.Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »