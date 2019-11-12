News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US ex-president Jimmy Carter taken to hospital after brain bleed

US ex-president Jimmy Carter taken to hospital after brain bleed
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 06:42 AM

Former US president Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to recent falls, his spokeswoman said.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

Mr Carter has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery.

He traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after getting 14 stiches following a fall on October 6.

And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on October 21.

He received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.

Nearly four decades after he left office and despite a body that’s failing after 95 years, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his tiny hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.

More on this topic

The question for Nato - Will Europe pay more for its defence?The question for Nato - Will Europe pay more for its defence?

Flutter eyes drop in US losses this yearFlutter eyes drop in US losses this year

Democrats make gains but warning signs for both parties on election night in AmericaDemocrats make gains but warning signs for both parties on election night in America

Kansas City votes to remove Martin Luther King’s name from historic boulevardKansas City votes to remove Martin Luther King’s name from historic boulevard

Deanna CongileoEmory University HospitalJimmy CarterTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Newborn’s hiccups linked to brain development, scientists sayNewborn’s hiccups linked to brain development, scientists say

Scientists identify potential risk factors for aggressive form of breast cancerScientists identify potential risk factors for aggressive form of breast cancer

Children become less active in each year of primary school, study suggestsChildren become less active in each year of primary school, study suggests

Pamela Anderson says her ‘heart breaks’ for Julian AssangePamela Anderson says her ‘heart breaks’ for Julian Assange


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan on the dangers of products high in caffeine.The dangers of energy drinks full of sugar

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

When Peter Ryan lost 90% of his vision in his early 20s, his readjustment was emotionally painful, but maturing, says Helen O’CallaghanA new way of seeing the world: Peter Ryan talks about losing 90% of his sight in his early 20s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »