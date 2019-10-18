News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US envoy says Trump gave Giuliani role on Ukraine policy

US envoy says Trump gave Giuliani role on Ukraine policy
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 06:55 AM

The US ambassador to the European Union has said Donald Trump instructed him and other envoys to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Ukraine policy.

Gordon Sondland told impeachment investigators he was “disappointed” by the directive.

Mr Sondland spoke to politicians for around 10 hours.

Some leaving the closed-door deposition said there were gaps in his testimony, and said Mr Sondland responded “I don’t know” and “I don’t recall” many times.

Rudy Giuliani is Donald Trump and Donald Trump is Rudy Giuliani

But they said it was enlightening and damning as the political appointee and Trump donor described Mr Giuliani’s role in US policy toward Ukraine.

“It is clear you have a shadow shakedown going on by Giuliani,” said Eric Swalwell, a Democratic member of the House intelligence panel.

“I think it is just important for the American people to understand Rudy Giuliani is Donald Trump and Donald Trump is Rudy Giuliani. If Rudy Giuliani is doing something it is because he’s the lawyer for Donald Trump, and lawyers don’t take actions that are not authorised by their clients.”

Mr Sondland’s testimony to three House committees was aimed at distancing himself from Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Mr Sondland said he was concerned the president delegated to Mr Giuliani foreign policy responsibilities that he thought belonged to the State Department.

It's not Illegal. It's not impeachable

But Mr Sondland followed Mr Trump’s instructions anyway.

He insisted that he played no role in encouraging investigations of Mr Biden, telling politicians he thought it improper to invite a foreign government to conduct criminal probes to influence American elections.

The ambassador was the latest in a series of witnesses to be privately interviewed by three House committees conducting the impeachment investigation.

He was one of several current and former Trump administration officials who have provided new information – and detailed diplomats’ concerns – about Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani and their attempts to influence Ukraine.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney defended Mr Giuliani’s involvement in foreign policy, saying, “That’s the president’s call.” Even if some people don’t like it, he added, “it’s not Illegal. It’s not impeachable. The president gets to use who he wants to use.”

He was still executing the policies of Rudy Giuliani and Rudy was following the orders of the president

Mr Sondland’s attempts to stand apart from Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani are notable since, unlike other career civil servants who have testified in the impeachment inquiry, he is a hand-picked political appointee of the president who contributed $1 million to Mr Trump’s inaugural committee.

His appearance was especially anticipated since the text messages and other witness testimony place him at the centre of a foreign policy dialogue with Ukraine that officials feared circumvented normal channels and that is now at the centre of the impeachment inquiry.

In prepared remarks obtained by the Associated Press, Mr Sondland aimed to untether himself from any effort by the Republican president or Mr Giuliani to have a political rival investigated, joining other current and former administration officials who have communicated to Congress misgivings about the administration’s back channel dealings with Ukraine.

But Mr Sondland’s pivotal role in the dialogue, including discussions about a quid-pro-quo in which Ukraine’s president would get a coveted White House visit in exchange for satisfying Mr Trump’s push for corruption-related investigations, made some Democrats sceptical that he was not more closely involved.

“For purposes of the impeachment inquiry, it really doesn’t matter whether Sondland was a knowing participant in this scheme or if he was an unwitting pawn,” said Ted Lieu as he left the deposition.

“He was still executing the policies of Rudy Giuliani and Rudy was following the orders of the president.”

More on this topic

White House admits linking Ukraine military aid to Democratic probeWhite House admits linking Ukraine military aid to Democratic probe

EU envoy ‘disagreed with Trump’s order on Ukraine policy’EU envoy ‘disagreed with Trump’s order on Ukraine policy’

Elijah Cumming, chairman of US committee investigating Trump, dies aged 68Elijah Cumming, chairman of US committee investigating Trump, dies aged 68

‘See you at the polls’: Trump and Pelosi in war of words‘See you at the polls’: Trump and Pelosi in war of words

Donald TrumpRudy GiulianiUkraineTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

David Cameron gives his backing to Boris Johnson’s Brexit dealDavid Cameron gives his backing to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

Mars lander’s digger is burrowing again after setbackMars lander’s digger is burrowing again after setback

White House: Ukraine aid held up amid Trump push for investigation of DemocratsWhite House: Ukraine aid held up amid Trump push for investigation of Democrats

Briton could be stranded in Cyprus for months after rape claim trial adjournedBriton could be stranded in Cyprus for months after rape claim trial adjourned


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »