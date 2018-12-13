NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US drivers cause crashes while grabbing cash spilled by van

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 05:41 PM

An armoured van has spilled cash on a New Jersey highway, causing crashes as motorists stopped to grab the money.

A police spokesman said it looked as if the Brink’s cash-in-transit vehicle had a problem with the lock on one of its doors.

The frenzy happened in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play.

In online videos, a man in uniform is seen running through traffic trying to collect money.

Police said people exiting cars to grab cash led to two crashes.

Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Brink'sNew Jersey

More in this Section

'Prime Minister must change course': Opposition react to Theresa May's confidence victory

Melania Trump arrives in style at military base in Osprey aircraft

US school moves to protect student who is bullied because his name is Trump

What next for Theresa May after seeing off bid to replace her as Tory leader?


Lifestyle

First he conquered Broadway, now The Boss takes on Netflix

There are a few things Daniel O'Donnell doesn't like and car's with CD player is one of them

Ask Audrey: The one thing that might impress a Cork woman is you not being septic even though you’re from Dublin

Learn a trick or two from Keith Barry on New Year's Eve

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »