News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US doctors warned about coronavirus disease in children

US doctors warned about coronavirus disease in children
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 02:17 AM

The federal Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

In an alert issued on Thursday, the CDC called the condition multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

The agency’s case definition includes current or recent Covid-19 infection or exposure to the virus, a fever of at least 100.4 for at least 24 hours, severe illness requiring hospital admission, inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system.

The name and definition are similar to those used in Europe, where the condition was first reported several weeks ago.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several in other states, with several children having died.

An electron microscope image made available by the US National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus, in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells (NIAID-RML/AP)
An electron microscope image made available by the US National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus, in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells (NIAID-RML/AP)

Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems.

Reported cases have all involved children but the CDC said it was unknown if the condition can occur in adults.

Doctors have been told to be on the lookout for the condition and report suspected cases to local or state health departments.

It should be suspected in all deaths in children who had evidence of Covid-19 infection, the CDC said.

Children are less likely than adults to develop Covid-19 and their illnesses usually are less severe, although they can spread the disease without showing symptoms.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Centres for Disease Control and PreventionchildrencoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Court reinstates lawsuit over Donald Trump’s hotel profitsCourt reinstates lawsuit over Donald Trump’s hotel profits

Newborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in EnglandNewborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in England

Carry on camping: Tents may prove safer than a hotel, UK health chief saysCarry on camping: Tents may prove safer than a hotel, UK health chief says

Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promising signs in monkey studyOxford coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promising signs in monkey study


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan casts an eye over recent and upcoming sales.Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar expected to fetch $1m

Pet O’Connell rounds up the online events for fans and musicians of traditional musicTrad online: World Fiddle Day and other events

Satirist and broadcaster Oliver Callan tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his influencesCulture that made me: Oliver Callan on his influences, from the Coen brothers to Scrap Saturday

Having a routine and planning for boredom are among the suggestions made.10 top tips for working parents when life just gets too much

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »