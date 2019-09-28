News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
US diplomat who disputed Iraq war intelligence dies aged 69

By Press Association
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 07:29 AM

A former ambassador who set off a political firestorm by disputing US intelligence used to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq has died aged 69.

Joseph Wilson died of organ failure in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said his former wife, Valerie Plame, whose identity as a CIA operative was exposed days after Mr Wilson’s criticism of US intelligence that Saddam Hussein was attempting to purchase uranium.

The leak of Ms Plame’s covert identity was a scandal for the administration of President George W Bush that led to the conviction of vice presidential aide Scooter Libby for lying to investigators and justice obstruction.

President Donald Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.

Former ambassador Joe Wilson and Valerie Plame in 2006 (Kevin Wolf/AP)
Ms Plame, who is running as a Democrat for Congress — in part as a Trump adversary — called Mr Wilson “a true American hero, a patriot, and had the heart of a lion”. The couple moved to Santa Fe in 2007 to raise twin children and divorced in 2017.

In 2002, Mr Wilson travelled as a diplomat to the African country of Niger to investigate allegations that Hussein was attempting to purchase uranium, which could have been used to make nuclear weapons.

Ms Plame’s identity with the CIA was revealed in a newspaper column days after Mr Wilson alleged in an opinion piece in The New York Times that the Bush administration twisted pre-war intelligence on Iraq to justify going to war. He later accused administration officials and political operatives of putting his family at risk.

A Connecticut native and graduate of the University of California at Santa Barbara, Mr Wilson’s career with the Foreign Service included posts in a handful of African nations.

He was the senior US diplomat in Baghdad during the first Gulf War and was the last American official to meet Hussain before Desert Storm.

Mr Wilson drew intense criticism from Republican lawmakers over his statements regarding Iraq in the lead-up to the US invasion. A report by the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2004 pointed to inconsistencies.

Mr Wilson dismissed those claims, later authoring the book The Politics Of Truth.

In a 2003 interview with PBS, he said that the post 9/11 security mission went astray with the full invasion of Iraq.

“The national security objective for the United States was clear; it was disarmament of Saddam Hussein,” he said. “We should have pursued that objective. We did not need to engage in an invasion, conquest and occupation of Iraq in order to achieve that objective.”

- Press Association

