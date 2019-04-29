NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US deputy attorney general submits letter of resignation to Trump

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 11:36 PM

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein has submitted a letter of resignation to President Donald Trump.

It is effective from May 11.

His departure ends a nearly two-year run defined by his appointment of a special counsel to investigate connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The departure had been expected since the confirmation of William Barr as attorney general.

Mr Rosenstein intended to leave in mid-March but stayed on a little longer for the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Mr Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department last month. Mr Rosenstein and Mr Barr concluded that President Trump did not obstruct justice.

Mr Rosenstein, who appointed Mr Mueller in 2017 following the recusal of attorney general Jeff Sessions, had overseen his team’s work for much of the last two years and defended his investigation.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bayer focus shifts from German headquarters back to US courts

Four bodies found in Ohio apartment complex

‘Terrifying’ – Crane falls on busy Seattle street, killing four people

Tiger will not be put down after it attacked founder of animal rescue charity

More in this Section

British pair arrested over photo of football star Emiliano Sala in mortuary

‘Promising leads’ in hunt for suspected child abductor

Two women found dead at a property in east London

Social media firms pledge cash for Samaritans charity in UK in bid to tackle harmful content


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »