News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US declares public health emergency over coronavirus

US declares public health emergency over coronavirus
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 09:26 PM

The United States has declared a public health emergency because of the coronavirus which has hit China and has spread to other nations.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also announced that President Donald Trump will temporarily bar entry to the US of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus. The new restrictions will begin on Sunday afternoon.

“The risk of infection for Americans remains low and with these and our previous actions we are working to keep the risk low,” Mr Azar said.

Americans returning from Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period.

The US will also begin funnelling all flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a troublesome sign that prompted the World Health Organisation to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

The death toll stood at 213, including 43 new fatalities, all in China.

The announcement came hours after the State Department issued a level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, the highest grade of warning, and told Americans in China to consider departing using commercial means.

“Travellers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice,” the advisory said.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Senate to vote on Trump trial witnesses with end in sightSenate to vote on Trump trial witnesses with end in sight

Weinstein rape accuser tells trial she tried to fight off his advances in hotelWeinstein rape accuser tells trial she tried to fight off his advances in hotel

Climate activists from African nations make urgent appealClimate activists from African nations make urgent appeal

British hospital treating UK's first coronavirus infections urge patients to attend as normalBritish hospital treating UK's first coronavirus infections urge patients to attend as normal


Lifestyle

The eagerly awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, a documentary about much-loved rock star Phil Lynott and the story of how Ireland repealed the Eighth Amendment to name a few.Screen Ireland unveils its 2020 catalogue of projects

Queer Eye’s Tan France apparently does a yoghurt-based mask twice a week – and says it got rid of his spots.Could a DIY yoghurt face mask be your skin’s saviour?

A no-nonsense guide to the issue.What is BPA and should you actually be worried about it?

Ever wondered what a fashion editor has on her new season shopping list? Annmarie O’Connor tells allTop ten fashion items to refresh your wardrobe this spring

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »