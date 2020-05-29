News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

US cuts ties with World Health Organisation over coronavirus response

US cuts ties with World Health Organisation over coronavirus response
By Press Association
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 08:34 PM

President Donald Trump has said the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation.

The president said it had failed to adequately respond to coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organisation.

He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the group to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the US contributes about 450 million US dollars (£360 million) to the world body while China provides about 40 million dollars (£32 million).

The US is the largest source of financial support to the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organisation.

President Trump said the US would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs”, without providing specifics.

READ MORE

Minneapolis officer arrested following death of George Floyd in custody

More on this topic

People are becoming more aware of Covid-19’s global impact, Idris Elba saysPeople are becoming more aware of Covid-19’s global impact, Idris Elba says

Ryanair customers could be waiting up to six months for refundsRyanair customers could be waiting up to six months for refunds

Wage subsidy scheme amended to include parents who were out on leaveWage subsidy scheme amended to include parents who were out on leave

How will gyms and leisure centres look when coronavirus lockdown lifts?How will gyms and leisure centres look when coronavirus lockdown lifts?


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up