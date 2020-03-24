News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US coronavirus rescue package stalls

US coronavirus rescue package stalls
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 02:31 AM

Washington is still yet to commit to a $1.8 trillion (£1.548 trillion) rescue package for Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

With a wary population watching and waiting, Washington laboured under the size and scope of the rescue package — larger than the 2008 bank bailout and 2009 recovery act combined.

Democrats are holding out as they argue the package is tilted toward corporations and should do more to help suddenly jobless workers and health care providers with dire needs.

We're very close to reaching a deal.

In particular, senator Chuck Schumer wants constraints on the largely Republican-led effort to provide $500 billion (£430 billion) for corporations, which Democrats have called a “slush fund.”

Mr Schumer wants the bill to limit stock buy-backs, CEO pay and layoffs.

“We’re very close to reaching a deal,” he said on Monday.

Central to the emerging rescue package is as much as $350 billion (£301 billion) for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

The package also proposes a one-time rebate of about $1,200 (£1,032) per person, or $3,000 (£2,580) for a family of four, as well as extended unemployment benefits.

Hospitals would get about $110 billion (£94.6 billion) for the expected influx of sick patients.

But Democrats are pushing for more healthcare dollars for the frontline hospitals and workers.

The urgency to act is mounting, as jobless claims skyrocket and financial markets are eager for signs that Washington can soften the blow of the healthcare crisis and a looming recession.

coronavirusUSTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

German leader Merkel tests negative for coronavirusGerman leader Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prisonHarvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaultsAlex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Train helps rescue hiker who survived 200ft fall down Mount WashingtonTrain helps rescue hiker who survived 200ft fall down Mount Washington


Lifestyle

It is hard to know where to start offering financial advice at a time when our economic future is so uncertain.Making Cents: May be time to switch your energy supplier

Here are four podcasts that have been adapted into TV shows/movies that you can watch in the self-isolated comfort of your own home.Podcast corner: Four to keep you ticking over in a crisis

Comedians, DJs, and other performers are online bringing activities to cooped-up families, says Ciara McDonnell.Coronavirus: The entertainers on-hand to entertain and educate your children

Joe Duffy, John Cooper Clarke, and Lisa McInerney are among those offering tips to Richard Fitzpatrick about good books to read while self-isolating.Open a page on the world: Irish celebs share their top books to read while self-isolating

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »